SONACOS in Medina Yoro Foulah: a strategic lever to boost the peanut industry

On an economic tour in the Kolda region (April 23-25), President Bassirou Diomaye Faye must lay the first stone of a new SONACOS SA agro-industrial site in Medina Yoro Foulah, a structuring project intended to strengthen local peanut processing and boost the agricultural economy.

The announced visit of the Head of State to this site is part of a broader strategy to revive the peanut industry, by bringing industrial units closer to production areas.

Located in a rapidly expanding agricultural area, this infrastructure dedicated to the processing of oilseeds aims to offer local producers more accessible outlets and reduce logistical constraints. It should thus contribute to improving the competitiveness of the sector, while limiting post-harvest losses.

Led by SONACOS SA in partnership with APIX-SA, the project also aims to structure an agro-industrial ecosystem in the Kolda region, with expected benefits on several related sectors.

With a total cost estimated at 18.75 billion FCFA, it plans to create 200 jobs from its initial phase, with an increase in power that could reach 1,500 positions over time.

Through this initiative, the Senegalese authorities intend to make the local processing of agricultural products an engine of growth, in the service of economic sovereignty and territorial development.