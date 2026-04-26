Kolda: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye launches his economic tour

Vélingara, April 23, 2026. Under intense heat, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye set foot on Vélingara this morning, marking the start of a 72-hour economic tour in the heart of Fouladou.

Dressed in a traditional brown African costume, the Head of State arrived with the firm intention of taking the pulse of local production, welcomed by a guard of honor made up of administrative and local authorities from the Kolda region.

First stage of this immersion: the Sodefitex factory. A highly symbolic passage. Escorted by Mayor Mamadou Oury Bailo Diallo, President of the Departmental Council Ibrahima Diawandou Barry, and under the technical guidance of the Director General of Sodefitex, President Faye combed through the facilities. Between the production lines and the technical explanations, the atmosphere is studious, focused on the levers of local agricultural development.

Barely time to close this industrial chapter, the presidential procession heads towards sector G of the Anambé basin.

The Head of State is expected there for a tête-à-tête with producers, confirming the very “on the ground” content of this stay in the south of the country.

Ibrahima Kandé (Special Envoy)