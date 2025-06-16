Chan 2024 (Q): Togo-Benin, Djibouti-Rwanda, the first round program

Discover the meetings on the program, counting for the first leg of the first eliminatory round of the Chan 2024.

The qualifying phases of the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 open this Friday with the first leg of the first eliminatory round. No month of nine games are on the program across Africa, counting for this round.

Benin will challenge Togo at Kégué stadium while Somalia will move to Burundi. Also in the running for the final phase, Rwanda will try to tear off the victory over the Djibouti facilities.

The first round posters go to the preliminaries (GMT hours)

Friday 25/10

Burundi vs Somalia

4 p.m.: Togo vs Benin

Saturday 26/10

4 p.m.: Lesotho vs Namibia

Sun 27/10

1 p.m.: Zimbabwe vs eswatini

1 p.m.: South Sudan vs Kenya

1 p.m.: Djibouti vs Rwanda

4 p.m.: Sierra Leone vs Liberia

7 p.m.: Sudan vs Tanzania

Game. 31/10

Ethiopia vs eritrea