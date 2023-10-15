The Bachelor Africa: Clive Ketu Mbaku cited in a s3xtape affair (photo)

While he had barely made his first appearance in the show The Bachelor Afrique Francophone season 2, the first episode of which was broadcast on Saturday October 7, 2023 on Canal+ Pop, Clive Ketu Mbaku is already at the heart of a controversy sex tape.

The second season of the reality TV show “The Bachelor Afrique Francophone” recently began on the screens of Canal + Pop, arousing the excitement of viewers. However, this new season was marred by a scandal involving the new Bachelor, Clive Ketu Mbaku.

As the competition between the candidates progressed, an Internet user named Belvanie made a publication on social networks claiming to have compromising images of Clive. “I have your nµdes with your little bangala. Are you going to get away with all the girls there? », she wrote. Although Belvanie clarified that she did not plan to disclose these compromising photos, her revelation sparked strong reactions among Internet users.

Clive Ketu Mbaku, a controversial bachelor?

This mysterious young girl, about whose real identity we still know little, has sowed controversy by questioning the loyalty and integrity of Clive Ketu Mbaku. His accusation quickly made the rounds on social media, attracting the attention of fans of the show and fueling speculation about the future of the Bachelor in the competition.

For the moment, the main person concerned, Clive Ketu Mbaku, has not yet reacted to these allegations. Viewers are eagerly waiting to know how he will handle this delicate situation and if it will affect his relationship with the contestants.

This controversy highlights the issues of notoriety and media exposure that participants in reality TV shows must face.