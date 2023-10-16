“They will no longer trust him”, Peter Schmeichel charges Onana after his new blunder

André Onana’s repetitive blunders with Manchester United at the start of the season are increasingly making people cringe. Last to react, the former legend of the Red Devils, Peter Schmeichel.

Nothing is going well for André Onana at Manchester United. This weekend, during the reception of Brentford (2-1) in the Premier League, the Cameroonian goalkeeper conceded his 12th goal in the championship. And how. The Indomitable Lion conceded a goal that was nevertheless avoidable, due to another hand fault. A new blunder which extends the series of gross mistakes by the former Inter Milan goalkeeper, who arrived this summer at Old Trafford to replace David de Gea.

Enough to fear the worst for Pete Schmeichel who reacted to the situation of the 28-year-old player. Questioned by Daily Mail, the former Mancunian legend believes that the native of Nkol Ngok has lost the confidence of the locker room. “(Onana) He upset the whole team. They won’t trust him anymore, and that’s not good at all.”notably released the former Danish international (121 caps, 1 goal).

Far from doubting his talent and his excellent kicking game, Schmeichel believes that Onana’s current errors are due “largely by pressure” that he can’t manage. “I spoke with him after Bayern, and again after Galatasaray. He was very touched by the mistakes he had made. I try to talk to him about what it’s like to be at Manchester United and how whatever mistakes you’ve made you have to put them aside and stay in the game. Otherwise, you will make another mistake”he added.

As Manchester United travels to Sheffield next Saturday, for the 9th day of the Premier League, André Onana clearly has no room for error. Rumors in the corridors are already talking about the possible arrival of a goalkeeper this winter to compete with the Cameroonian. To be continued…