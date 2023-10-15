DRC: shipwreck leaves at least 30 dead and more than 160 missing

At least 30 people were killed and 167 others missing in a shipwreck on the Congo River near the town of Mbandaka in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Minister of Health and of Humanitarian Action of the province of Équateur, Didier Mbula.

“The whaleboat, which was carrying more than 300 passengers, as well as cargo such as bags of cement, iron bars and thousands of liters of fuel, is believed to have sunk due to non-compliance with navigation measures, including overloading and night navigation, he told the Congolese site Actualité. Currently, body recovery operations continue, with already 30 victims removed from the waters of the Congo River.” An investigation into the cause of the incident has been opened.