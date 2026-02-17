Territorial first employment system (DTPE): 2,224 young graduates inserted for internships in companies and in municipalities

With the aim of contributing to inclusive economic development, an agreement was signed yesterday between the Ministry of Employment, Vocational and Technical Training (Mefpt) and the 14 regional development agencies (Ard). The objective is to integrate graduates into businesses and communities.

RUFISQUE – The Minister of Employment, Vocational and Technical Training (Mefpt), Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarré, chaired, yesterday, the signing of the agreements between the Project to support the territorialization of professional integration policies for young people and women (Patip-Jf) and the Regional Development Agencies (Ard). This partnership, supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), to the tune of 1.9 billion FCFA, aims to offer the first job to young graduates. According to the minister, this approach consists of breaking with this vicious circle, this “systemic injustice”, consisting of “requiring experience from first-time job seekers without offering them the opportunity to acquire it” According to the coordinator of Patip-Jf, Ndoumbé Diop, 2,224 young graduates, from 14 regions, 46 departments and 276 municipalities, will benefit from this project.

This number is distributed between companies (1,120) and municipalities (1,104). Beyond guaranteeing respect for territorial equity, affecting both urban and rural areas, it specifies that said inclusive project integrates the gender dimension. “The quota guarantees a minimum of 50% women, 140 disabled people beneficiaries, and 552 resource people trained by the territorial first employment system (Dtpe),” she underlines. The minister believes that an important step in the territorialization of public policies has been reached. “The aim of these conventions is to support both the territories, but also the private sector which is located in the different localities of Senegal”. Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarré remains convinced that development is not decreed from the air-conditioned heights of a ministerial tower in Diamniadio, but is built on the ground, in the regions, in the departments, in the communes.

The minister also wanted to recall the role of companies and regions in supporting and supervising young graduates looking for their first job. “It is in your companies, your workshops, as well as in your communities, that the professional experience of our young people will be built. It is under your guidance, whether in the private sector or local authorities, that they will transform their theoretical knowledge into practical skills,” he declares, while speaking of a direct investment in the future. Like Babou Diaham, mayor of Soum and representative of the Association of Mayors of Senegal (Ams), Ousmane Sow, coordinator of the Ard of Saint-Louis, announces their commitment to pooling their expertise, and their human and material resources, to better support young people, but also micro, small and medium-sized businesses in our territories.