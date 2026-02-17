Territorial governance: President Diomaye Faye calls for a results-oriented administration

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, chaired a strategic meeting with regional governors on Thursday at the Palais de la République, a few days after his tour in eastern Senegal, reaffirming the need to strengthen the authority of the State in the territories through a more efficient administration attentive to the concerns of citizens, we learned from an official source.

According to the presidency press release, the Head of State recalled that “the authority of the State is measured in the territories, by the quality of the service provided to citizens and the capacity to anticipate social, economic and security tensions”.

On this occasion, three priorities were reaffirmed.

It is, first of all, “a modernized territorial administration and oriented towards the culture of results”, then “reinforced vigilance in the face of land issues and social signals”, and finally “rigorous coordination of decentralized services for more understandable and more effective public action”.

President Faye also indicated that the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan of the General Directorate of Territorial Administration now constitutes the reference framework for action in the regions, in line with the Senegal 2050 National Transformation Agenda.

By validating the recommendations resulting from the work, the Head of State commits the administration towards “a stronger territorial presence”, presented as a guarantee of stability, national cohesion and strengthening of the population’s confidence in public action, underlines the text.

Salla GUEYE