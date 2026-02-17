39th AU Summit: Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko arrived in Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko arrived in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Friday to take part in the 39th ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), scheduled for February 14 and 15, we learned from an official source.

Ousmane Sonko represents the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at this annual meeting of African leaders organized in the Ethiopian capital, headquarters of the continental organization.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, the head of the Senegalese government was welcomed by the Ethiopian Minister of Urban Planning and Infrastructure, Chaltu Sani, as well as by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye.

The work of this 39th ordinary session is being held in Addis Ababa and will focus on several major issues concerning the continent.

The summit’s annual theme is: “Ensuring sustainable availability of water and safe sanitation systems to achieve the objectives of Agenda 2063”, in reference to the AU’s long-term strategic development framework.

Salla GUEYE