Tambacounda: eight new localities electrified by Aser

Access to electricity continues to progress in the Tambacounda region with the commissioning of eight new localities by the Senegalese Rural Electrification Agency (Aser), as part of its rural electrification program.

From April 22 to 25, 2026, the agency’s Director General, Jean Michel Sene, carried out the gradual inauguration of electrical installations in the departments of Tambacounda, Koumpentoum and Goudiry.

The beneficiary villages are: Barsafo, Lama Sama and Djida Mouride Koukou (commune of Niani Toucouleur), Sabikasse and Sinthiou Cire Wode (commune of Goumbayel), Darou Mana and Darou Khoudouss 1 (commune of Payar), as well as Taliko Foulbe (commune of Bani Israel).

This extension of the electricity network marks a further step in the national policy aimed at improving access to energy in rural areas. It should help strengthen local economic activities, facilitate basic social services and improve the living conditions of populations.

Local authorities and residents welcomed this initiative, seen as an important lever for development and energy opening up in the region.