Cruises: Dakar wants to capture more value and establish itself as a regional hub

Senegal aims to take a step forward in cruise tourism. Under the leadership of the government led by Ousmane Sonko, the strategy is now clearly defined: transforming the influx of passengers into a real lever for local value creation.

In charge, the Minister of Tourism, Amadou Ba, and the general director of the Senegalese Tourism Promotion Agency (ASPT), Dr Adama Ndiaye, are banking on three pillars: local content, the quality of the welcome and the upscaling of the offer.

At the heart of this system, the Port of Dakar stands out as a strategic link. With nearly 35,000 cruise passengers welcomed each year, the economic potential is estimated at more than 3 billion CFA francs, provided it is better structured and valued. In this dynamic, the Terminal Management Company (SOGT) is positioned as a key operational tool to capture more benefits.

Initially created to organize and centralize traffic linked to the Oil & Gas sector, SOGT is based on a total investment of approximately 1.2 billion CFA francs and on more than three years of operational experience. It now has the technical capabilities and know-how necessary to manage complex flows.

It is with this logic that the ASPT has entrusted it with the management of cruise ports of call and passengers, with the aim of improving reception standards and optimizing the visitor experience upon their arrival.

At the same time, under the leadership of Waly Bodian, Director General of the Autonomous Port of Dakar, Dakar displays a clear ambition: to become a passenger logistics hub in the MSGBC basin, in line with Vision 2050.

The recent signing of a memorandum of understanding accelerates this dynamic. This provides for better organization of reception, increased security, targeted on-site promotion as well as optimization of excursion circuits. So many levers intended to increase tourism spending and maximize local economic benefits.

OBN