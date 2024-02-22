Spain reaffirms its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, reiterated his country’s support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco to resolve the Sahara issue. This declaration comes at the end of his working visit to Morocco.

During a press conference in Rabat, Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed Spain’s position expressed in the Joint Declaration adopted in April 2022 and during the 12th session of the Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting (NHR) in February 2023 These declarations consider the autonomy plan as the most serious and credible path to resolve the regional Sahara dispute.

Pedro Sanchez’s working visit to Morocco is of particular importance, being his first since his inauguration as president of the Spanish government.

King Mohammed VI also received Pedro Sanchez during this day, emphasizing the importance given by Morocco to strengthening bilateral ties with Spain. This high-level meeting illustrates the desire of the two countries to work together to promote stability and development in the region.