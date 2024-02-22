Zambia imposes export ban on maize

Faced with a prolonged drought that threatens national food security, Zambia has taken drastic measures to ban the export of maize and its flour. This decision, dictated by fear of an insufficient harvest, aims to preserve the country’s food reserves.

In an announcement to Parliament, Zambian Agriculture Minister Reuben Phiri said the Zambian government was suspending the export of maize and maize flour with immediate effect. The measure, presented as a necessary precaution, is the government’s response to growing concerns about a potential food shortage following an exceptionally long dry spell that has plagued the country since mid-January.

Zambia, like other countries in southern Africa, is being hit by an intense heatwave and a lack of rainfall that is straining crops and agricultural yields. With agricultural seasons extending into April, hopes of a bountiful harvest are dwindling with fears for the nation’s food security.

In response to this looming crisis, surveillance measures have been strengthened. Minister Phiri revealed that soldiers would be deployed along the borders to prevent any illegal export of maize, while police would intensify patrols and checks to intercept those trying to circumvent the ban.