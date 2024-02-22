Olympic Qualification 2024 (F): Morocco’s list for the clash against Tunisia

The Moroccan women’s team has unveiled the list of players selected for the double confrontation against Tunisia, counting for the third round of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Competing for the final phase, Morocco will face Tunisia on February 23 and 28, as part of the third round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. For this penultimate round, the Lionesses of the Atlas will travel to the Eagles of Carthage at the Soliman stadium, this Friday. Before receiving their opponents five days later, at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat.

For this purpose, the national coach, George Vilda, summoned 29 players. In this list, we find executives Ghizlane Chebbak (Las Planas), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham) and Najat Badri (AS FAR). Also note the first call-up of Rania Boutiebi (19 years old). A former Belgian international hopeful, the young striker played in the U19 Euro with Belgium last year.