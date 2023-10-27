South Africa officially launches 2024 elections program

South Africa has officially begun preparations for the 2024 national and provincial elections. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is preparing to welcome millions of voters to more than 23,000 polling stations across the country for a poll national importance.

Last Tuesday, South Africa kicked off the program for the 2024 national and provincial elections (NPE 2024). This electoral process is of particular importance, as it will mark the first time in the country’s electoral history that independent candidates will be present on the ballot papers.

More than 23,000 polling stations

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is committed to organizing these elections in a transparent and efficient manner, ready to welcome millions of eligible voters. More than 23,000 polling stations will be set up across the country to ensure easy access to the ballot boxes.

The NPE 2024 launch ceremony took place in Johannesburg, attended by IEC President Mosotho Moepya and Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo. Representatives of political parties and other stakeholders were also present.

Sy Mamabolo stressed that although the mandate of the current legislatures, both at the national and provincial level, ends on May 18, 2024, the governments will remain in office until the newly elected public representatives can take office. According to the South African Constitution, the country must hold elections within 90 days of the expiration of legislatures’ terms.

The Chief Electoral Officer also expressed hope that the provincial elections will be synchronized with the national elections, as has been the case for the past 30 years.

As a reminder, last April, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the law authorizing the participation of independent candidates in the 2024 elections, thus broadening the South African political landscape.