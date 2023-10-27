African Super League: ES Tunis overthrows TP Mazembe and reaches the semi-final

Defeated in Kinshasa (0-1), Esperance de Tunis overthrew TP Mazembe (3-0) this Thursday, during the return leg of the quarter-finals of the African Super League.

Like Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance Tunis will also compete in the semi-finals of the first edition of the African Super League, called the African Football League. The Sang et Or snatched their ticket to the last four after their overwhelming victory this Thursday against TP Mazembe (3-0).

Beaten 1-0 in Kinshasa during the first leg, the Tunisians made up ground before sinking the Congolese, visibly overwhelmed by the challenge. Pushed by an incandescent Radès stadium, the EST launched hostilities at the end of the first period with a sublime achievement of (45th + 1). Returning from the locker room and against the Ravens clearly below their current form, the locals continued with achievements from Bouguerra (76th) and Tougai (86th).

Great comeback from Esperance de Tunis who will face the winner of the match between Wydad Casablanca and Enyimba in the semi-finals. TP Mazembe, for its part, leaves the competition with regrets at having failed in its mission.