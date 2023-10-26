Paul Kagamé participates in the Saudi Arabia Investment Forum

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative, where he was received by the deputy governor of Riyadh. This annual event is a major opportunity for participants to network with Saudi businesses and discuss global issues.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame visited Riyadh to participate in the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative. This annual forum attracts leaders from various sectors, including finance, technology and environmental issues. It provides a platform for discussion on varied topics, such as the economic implications of the current global crisis, climate change, government actions ahead of COP28, technology, education and health.

Saudi Arabia, which depends heavily on the oil industry, has recently undertaken ambitious reforms to diversify its economy. This future investment initiative allows participants to establish relationships with Saudi companies and the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which manages a portfolio of $778 billion.

The objective of this forum is to encourage discussions on important global issues and to promote international investments. This is of particular importance as countries seek to tackle the challenges of climate change, technology and improving global society.