Somalia: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in Mogadishu

An explosion in the Garasbaley neighborhood of Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday killed at least six telecommunications workers. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

A roadside bomb devastated a vehicle carrying employees of Hormud Telecom, Somalia's main telecommunications operator. According to local authorities, the attack occurred in the Garasbaley neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the main suspects are the terrorist groups Al-Shabab and Daesh, which have sown terror in the country for years.

Somalia, plagued by insecurity for decades, is battling terrorist activities carried out mainly by Al-Shabab, which is fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Despite efforts by authorities to strengthen security, attacks continue to occur.

As a reminder, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” against Al-Shabab in response to escalating terrorist attacks, but violence persists.