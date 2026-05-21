ONE Championship: Senegalese Reug Reug loses his world belt after a knockout against Anatoly Malykhin

Senegalese Oumar Kane known as Reug Reug lost his ONE Championship world heavyweight belt on the night of Friday May 15, 2026 in Bangkok. The Senegalese champion was knocked out by Russian Anatoly Malykhin during their highly anticipated rematch called “The Inner Circle”.

In this explosive duel, Malykhin managed to gain the upper hand over Reug Reug, thus recovering the world heavyweight belt that he had lost in 2024 to the Senegalese. That evening, Oumar Kane created the feat by inflicting the Russian fighter with his very first career defeat to capture the world title.

Anatoly Malykhin KO4 Reug Reug pic.twitter.com/4G5HigTuyT — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 15, 2026

This revenge therefore had the appearance of settling scores between the two men. More precise and aggressive, Anatoly Malykhin finally won the fight before the limit, ending the reign of the Senegalese champion in the premier category of the ONE Championship.

With this success by KO, the Russian regains the heavyweight throne and signs a resounding return to the top of the Asian organization.

Salla GUEYE