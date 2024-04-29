DRC: 02 ministers prohibited from leaving the territory

The attorney general of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has banned two serving ministers, as well as a former minister, from leaving the territory.

In the DRC, Nicolas Kazadi, current Minister of Finance, was prevented from taking a flight to Berlin and Paris, where he was expected by the presidential delegation. His diplomatic passport was even confiscated. This measure comes as part of an investigation into accusations of embezzlement of public funds concerning a contract for drilling and water treatment plants in the DRC.

The contract in question, dating from 2021, was allegedly tainted by overinvoicing, with payment made two years later, when Nicolas Kazadi and François Rubota held the positions of Ministers of Finance and Rural Development respectively. The state is said to have paid considerable sums for the delivery of more than 1,300 water drilling stations, at a price much higher than that estimated by civil society organizations.

The Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ) requested the seizure of property and bank accounts of those involved in signing the contract and paying. Judicial authorities are continuing their investigation, hoping to bring those responsible to justice and restore confidence in the integrity of government institutions.