Somalia elected to UN Security Council

Somalia was elected Thursday as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, marking its return to this body after more than five decades. With 179 votes, Mogadishu will represent the group of Asia-Pacific and African States, succeeding Mozambique. This election took place during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi expressed his country's determination to take on this new role with seriousness and commitment. “As part of our commitments, we will strive to consolidate cooperation between the Security Council and regional organizations, including the African Union. Somalia recognizes the critical importance of multilateralism and effective cooperation in resolving the complex challenges facing the world today,” he said.

Since its independence in 1960, Somalia has been a member of the United Nations and previously served on the Security Council from 1971 to 1972. During this term, Somalia actively participated in discussions and decisions relating to global peace and security issues.

The new members will take office on January 1, 2025, taking over from countries whose two-year mandate ends on December 31, 2024. In addition to Somalia, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan and Panama will join the Security Council, replacing Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland.

Somalia's election is seen as an opportunity for the country to play a more influential role on the international stage and contribute to global peace and security efforts.