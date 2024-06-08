Benin – Rwanda: where to follow the match live?

Benin and Rwanda face each other this Thursday evening in Abidjan, on the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The meeting will be broadcast on the FIFA+ platform and on Rwanda TV on Canal+.

Benin is playing a decisive match this Thursday in its race to qualify for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup. The Guépards face Rwanda this evening in Abidjan in Ivory Coast. A meeting counting for the third day of the qualifiers.

The foals of coach Gernot Rohr are last in Pool C with one point. Consequence of the previous mixed outings of the Beninese, beaten by South Africa (1-2) and hung by Lesotho (0-0). A victory against the Amavubi is therefore essential for the Beninese to get back into this qualifying campaign.

For the match against Rwanda, Beninese supporters could follow the match live on the FIFA+ platform. It is an application downloadable from Play store and App store, which will broadcast this duel between the Cheetahs and the Wasps. Note that this Benin-Rwanda match will also be broadcast live on Rwanda TV, on channel 380, on the Canal+ bouquet.