Les Guépards du Bénin posent pour une rencontre officielle

Benin – Rwanda: where to follow the match live?

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Benin and Rwanda face each other this Thursday evening in Abidjan, on the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The meeting will be broadcast on the FIFA+ platform and on Rwanda TV on Canal+.

Benin is playing a decisive match this Thursday in its race to qualify for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup. The Guépards face Rwanda this evening in Abidjan in Ivory Coast. A meeting counting for the third day of the qualifiers.

The foals of coach Gernot Rohr are last in Pool C with one point. Consequence of the previous mixed outings of the Beninese, beaten by South Africa (1-2) and hung by Lesotho (0-0). A victory against the Amavubi is therefore essential for the Beninese to get back into this qualifying campaign.

For the match against Rwanda, Beninese supporters could follow the match live on the FIFA+ platform. It is an application downloadable from Play store and App store, which will broadcast this duel between the Cheetahs and the Wasps. Note that this Benin-Rwanda match will also be broadcast live on Rwanda TV, on channel 380, on the Canal+ bouquet.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.