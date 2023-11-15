Somalia: a player flees before facing Algeria

A player from the Somali football team deserted the group preparing for the meeting in Tunisia, probably to migrate to Europe, while the Ocean Stars face the Fennecs this Thursday, on the occasion of the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, we learned from local media.

The Somali media, although reserved on the identity of the central defender in question, report that he has left the training camp in Tunisia. Reports suggest the player may have undertaken a clandestine journey to Europe, possibly to Italy, using a boat.

So far, the Somali Football Federation has not issued an official statement on the incident, for fear of sparking more player defections. The silence of the FSF is understandable, but it also fuels speculation and raises concerns about the management of national teams in complex contexts.

After the player’s unexpected departure, the Somali delegation landed in Algiers to continue its preparations for the face-to-face with the Fennecs of Algeria. This confrontation is part of the first day of the group stages of the 2026 World Cup which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.