DRC: a dispute between soldiers and militiamen turns into mutiny

At least six people, including a soldier, were killed during a dispute which degenerated between soldiers and pro-government militiamen in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), AFP announced on Sunday, citing several sources. local.

Around ten injured people are also listed by the agency.

The incident took place in the village of Mugerwa, 15 km from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

“There was an argument while they were drinking in a bistro. We do not know the exact cause of the incident,” added Munguiko Nakozehe, president of the civil society of the Kibati group, quoted by AFP.