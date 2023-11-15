“To be honest, I still have a taste of unfinished business”, the admission of Riyad Mahrez on his departure from Man City

In a long interview with Canal Plus columnist Nabil Djellit, Riyad Mahrez returned to his departure from Manchester City this summer. And the Algerian striker admitted that he could have finished his contract with the Cityzens before embarking on the Saudi adventure.

Landed at Manchester City in 2018 from Leicester, Riyad Mahrez spent five seasons with the Cityzens. A successful stint for the Algerian striker who won almost all the trophies with the Skyblues. Less used last season, the captain of the Fennecs decided to turn the page by signing in the Saudi championship, with Al-Ahli. And this, despite the fact that he has two years left on his contract with the English club.

A feeling of unfinished business

A few months after leaving the old continent, Mahrez revealed the reasons for his departure in a long interview with Canal Plus columnist Nabil Djellit.

“I had two years left on my contract with Manchester City, I could have stayed. It was really me who decided to leave. I felt that this opportunity would not come again. Maybe it was time to leave because I had spent five years at City and won everything. But to be honest, I still have a taste of unfinished business… In the Champions League, I didn’t play the semi-final or the final… Whereas in previous seasons, I was always a starter in C1 while always being impactful for my team. This last year, I couldn’t say that it went badly, but I have a bit of this feeling of unfinished business”said the Al-Ahli player.

Riyad Mahrez has signed a four-year contract with the Saudi promotion, until 2027. For his first time in the Jeddah club, the 32-year-old has already scored 6 goals in 13 games played.