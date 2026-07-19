Music: OMG unveils Fleur d’Hibiscus, an EP between rebirth, identity and openness to the world

July 3, 2026 marks a new stage in the journey of Oumy Gueye, better known as OMG. With the release of her new EP Fleur d’Hibiscus, the singer, rapper and activist delivers her most personal project to date: a deeply intimate work, driven by an artistic ambition that transcends borders.

Produced by Conscious Music Group, the British label that the artist recently joined, and distributed by Warner Music Africa FR, Fleur d’Hibiscus is the result of an international collaboration bringing together the historic OMG teams in Senegal and new collaborators based in France. An artistic encounter which opens a new chapter in the artist’s career while preserving his deeply African identity.

The project was also presented in preview to the media and music professionals during an exclusive launch in London on June 22. OMG shared the songs from his EP and the inspirations that shaped this new creation.

Over the course of his seven titles: Sama Khol, Motto, Addiction, No Bayi, April 4, 1960, On the beaches of Saly and Fleur d’Hibiscus. The artist tells much more than a love story. It tells of the reconstruction of a woman.

Wounded, sometimes fragile, but still standing, OMG transforms her experiences into music. Her EP evokes the path of a woman who learns to find herself, to reclaim her history and to make self-love a real strength. A rebirth which is naturally embodied in the image of the hibiscus flower.

A symbolic title

A symbol of love, passion and vital energy, this flower becomes the metaphor for the woman that OMG celebrates: delicate without being weak, sensitive but resolutely courageous. A woman who knows her value, who chooses to love without denying herself and who makes this inner strength her refuge.

“Fleur d’Hibiscus is the testimony of a woman who understood that her wounds do not define her future. They became the roots of his strength. Through this EP, I wanted to celebrate self-love, resilience and our identities, because it is by knowing our roots that we can fully open up to the world,” said OMG.

Beyond the intimate, Fleur d’Hibiscus also explores questions of identity and heritage. With 4 April 1960, OMG pays tribute to his country and reminds us that his personal journey remains closely linked to that of Senegal. This cultural dimension runs through the entire project, where languages, rhythms and traditions dialogue with contemporary production designed for an international audience.

Musically, the EP marks an important evolution. Without ever denying her Senegalese roots, the singer dares to use new sound textures, mixing Afro-pop, urban influences and modern sounds. The result is accessible, universal and danceable music, capable of reaching both African and international audiences.

This desire for openness has already been illustrated with Sama Khol, the first extract from the EP, whose clip has exceeded 1.5 million views, confirming the public’s enthusiasm for this new artistic direction. Today, the artist also accompanies the release of the EP with the music video for Motto, a true anthem to resilience which extends the message carried by this project.

With Fleur d’Hibiscus, OMG affirms a freer, more assertive and more ambitious artistic vision. This EP not only marks a new record release: it symbolizes the artist’s entry into a new dimension, where the dialogue between cultures becomes a true signature.

With the EP now available on all streaming platforms, OMG is continuing this new adventure with an international tour currently underway across several cities in Europe and the UK. A series of meetings with the public which extends the message of Fleur d’Hibiscus: that of an artist deeply rooted in her identity, but resolutely turned towards the world.

A.N