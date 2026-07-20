Cinema: “Hollywood in Dakar” to train Senegalese technicians to international standards

For two days, Dakar vibrated to the rhythm of the spotlights. The Association of Audiovisual and Cinema Technicians of Senegal (Atacs), organized with Lights, Camera, Diaspora a capacity building workshop on advertising lighting. The goal is to professionalize the sector and align Senegalese technicians with the requirements of the global industry.

The training brought together nearly twenty technical profiles: cinematographers, camera operators, camera assistants, electros and stagehands. The program focused on cinema lighting techniques, international standards and sharing experiences from American sets.

Beyond the technique, this collaboration marks a turning point for the association. “This is an important step in the opening of Atacs to the African diaspora,” says Amath Niane, president of Atacs.

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For the association, continuing training must become the main lever for technical excellence in Senegalese cinema. For Atacs officials, investment in skills is “the foundation of a strong, competitive and job-creating film industry”.

With this, they launched an appeal to the Ministry of Culture and the Directorate of Cinematography of Senegal (DCS), demanding a “long-lasting and substantial annual subsidy”. An envelope which, according to those involved, will be used to finance continuing training, purchase educational equipment, build international partnerships and support the improvement of technicians’ skills.

“Together, let’s build a new generation of professionals capable of taking Senegalese and African cinema to the highest level,” concludes the president of Atacs, Amath Niane.

Bineta DIOP (Intern)