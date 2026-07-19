Literature: Seynabou Sankaré publishes a work devoted to the career of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Journalist and writer Seynabou Sankaré publishes a new work entitled The Era of Youth in Power in Africa: Who is SEM Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye? Published by Nouvelles Éditions Africaines du Sénégal (NEAS), this journalistic investigation traces the journey of the fifth president of the Republic of Senegal, from his childhood in Ndiaganiao until his accession to the supreme office.

Through this “journalistic investigation”, Seynabou Sankaré returns to the journey of Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, from his childhood in Ndiaganiao to his accession to the supreme office. The work is based on several months of field research, documentary collection and interviews carried out with his parents, his relatives, his youth companions as well as personalities from civil society. This approach makes it possible to draw up a documented portrait of the Head of State, highlighting the different stages of his personal, academic, professional and political journey.

Beyond the biographical story, the author offers an analysis of the profound political changes crossing the African continent. It questions the rise of a new generation of leaders driven by aspirations of sovereignty, good governance, social justice and democratic renewal. The Senegalese president’s journey thus serves as a common thread for broader reflection on the transformations of leadership in Africa.

The work also explores the family, cultural and spiritual values ​​​​that helped shape the personality of Bassirou Diomaye Faye. By combining investigation, testimonies, analyzes and stories from the field, Seynabou Sankaré offers readers keys to understanding the journey of a man who became, in March 2024, the youngest president in the history of Senegal.

This new publication is a continuation of the journalistic work of Seynabou Sankaré, known for her works devoted to political, social and cultural issues. Through this book, she aims to contribute to the contemporary political memory of Senegal while fueling the debate on the future of African leadership.

The work is published by Nouvelles Éditions Africaines du Senegal (NEAS), heirs of Nouvelles Éditions Africaines created in 1972 under the leadership of president-poet Léopold Sédar Senghor. A reference in the African publishing landscape, this publishing house continues its mission of promoting the intellectual and literary production of the continent through the publication of works devoted to history, politics, social sciences and literature.