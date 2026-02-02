Sanctions against Senegal and Morocco: Patrice Motsepe takes note, but…

On the night of Wednesday January 28 to Thursday January 29, 2026, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) formalized the sanctions against Senegal and Morocco after the incidents in the CAN 2025 final. The president of the CAF, Patrice Motsepe, commented on the decisions this Friday, January 30. A speech that will challenge.

In a press release published this Friday, January 30, 2026, Patrice Motsepe said he took note of the sanctions. However, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) wishes to give more strength to the judicial bodies of CAF. “I am absolutely determined, as are the CAF Executive Committee (COMEX) and the presidents of CAF member associations, who represent 54 African countries, to preserve and strengthen the integrity, reputation and global competitiveness of African football and CAF competitions. I was deeply disappointed by the unacceptable incidents that occurred during the final of the TotalEnergies CAF African Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025. I have taken note of the decision rendered by the CAF Disciplinary Commission, announced on Wednesday January 28, 2026, and I fully respect all of the decisions of our judicial bodies, with which I will strictly comply. I have convened a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee (COMEX), the highest decision-making body of CAF outside of the Annual Ordinary General Assembly, to review the CAF regulations, including the Disciplinary Code. This review aims to ensure that the judicial organs of CAF have sufficient powers to impose appropriate and dissuasive sanctions in cases of serious violations of the statutes, regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code, as well as for any behavior seriously damaging the reputation, integrity, respect and global competitiveness of African football and CAF competitions,” he first said.

Patrice Motsepe goes even further: financial resources will need to be greater to help advance African football through the tools used. “In recent years, we have significantly improved the quality, integrity, independence, skills and expertise of African referees, VAR operators and match commissioners. We are determined to allocate additional financial resources as well as enhanced technical expertise to ensure that the quality, integrity, impartiality, skills and expertise of African referees, VAR operators and match commissioners are comparable to the best in the world. One of the first decisions I made upon assuming the presidency of CAF was to ensure the independence and impartiality of the CAF Referees Commission, made up of members proposed by the 54 CAF member associations, as well as the most qualified and respected referees on the continent. It is essential that African referees, VAR operators and match commissioners are seen, respected and recognized as impartial, fair and world-class. I am confident that with the additional reforms and far-reaching measures we are putting in place, African football and CAF competitions will continue to be respected, admired and ranked among the best in the world. »

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO