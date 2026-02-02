BAL 2026: Dakar will not host any matches!

Season 6 of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) begins in a few weeks. But, a big blow for Senegal, Dakar will not host any matches.

The announcement was made this Friday, January 30, 2026 by the president of the BAL, Amadou Gallo Fall, during an online press conference. Unlike previous years, the format changes this year: 12 teams will be divided into two groups of 6, and the cities chosen are Rabat (Morocco, from April 27 to May 3) and Kigali (Rwanda, from May 22 to 31). Concerning the play-offs, they will take place in Rwanda from May 22 to 31 and will bring together the 4 best teams from each group.

For Amadou Gallo Fall, this choice does not mean that Senegal is relegated to second place. “Senegal remains a priority country, Dakar is home to the BAL headquarters. We have a long history with Senegal in terms of activities and connection with the NBA. Not playing here this year in no way diminishes the interest we have in Senegal and especially the attachment and support of the public. We’re going to want to find her very quickly. »

