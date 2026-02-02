Ousmane Sonko: “The trophy belongs to all Senegalese, including the opposition”

On the occasion of the presentation of the CAN 2025 trophy to the Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko delivered a strong message of national unity, calling for overcoming political divisions around a victory that he considers to be that of all Senegalese.

A trophy above political camps

Ousmane Sonko wanted to point out that the national team cannot be confiscated by a camp, an institution or a majority. “If it is possible, we must also bring together the opposition to present them with the trophy, it is theirs,” he said bluntly.

According to him, the Lions embody collective success, a reflection of a united nation. “The team is the team of all Senegalese. If it is possible to ensure that every Senegalese touches the cup, it must be done,” he added, summoning childhood memories and the universal dream of one day holding this coveted trophy.

The normal role of the State in supporting sport

The Prime Minister also wanted to clarify the place of the State in this success. “If the State supports you, the State is in its role. People were elected to do this,” he recalled, insisting that the real problem arises when public obligations are not assumed.

In this context, Ousmane Sonko praised the commitment of the Minister of Sports, Khady Diène Gaye, particularly during the incidents that occurred during the final. “When there were the incidents, I called her… at that moment, it was the supporter who spoke, not the Prime Minister,” he confided in a tone mixing seriousness and humor.

Through this speech, the head of government outlined a vision: that of a unifying sport, capable of bringing people together beyond political differences. The CAN trophy thus becomes a symbol of national unity, to be preserved and shared, according to the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Gora DIOP