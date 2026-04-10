RFI: Claudy Siar leaves “Couleurs Tropicales” after 30 years on the air

RFI announced this Friday March 27, 2026 the departure of Claudy Siar, a historic figure in international radio from the France Médias Monde group. His contract expires at the end of March, coinciding with the implementation of a new program schedule.

Claudy Siar is above all an inseparable voice from “Couleurs Tropicales”, a show he has hosted since 1995, more than three decades serving Afro-Caribbean music and cultures. An event that has become iconic for millions of listeners around the world.

RFI says it wants to “salute his contribution to the success of world radio over all these years” and promises a special farewell show to mark the end of the adventure with the show’s faithful.

But, the station does not leave the slot vacant for long. From Monday March 30, “Afro-Club Deluxe”, hosted by DJ FaceMaker (Hervé Mandina), will be broadcast daily, which until now only occupied Friday evenings.

A new show dedicated to talents from Africa and the Caribbean has also been announced, without a date specified for the moment. It will be part of what RFI describes as “the rise in power of the musical strategy” of the radio, alongside already existing programs such as “Urban Legends”, “BPM” (“Bonnes Pulsations du Monde”) or even “The epic of black music”.

OBN