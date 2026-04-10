Thiès: Wally Seck headlines the big closing concert of the April 4 festivities

Wally Seck will host the big closing concert of the independence festivities, scheduled for April 5, 2026 in Thiès. At a press conference held this Thursday at the town hall esplanade, the artist met with the Thiessois.

The singer announced that the city of Thiès “will vibrate” to the rhythm of the event. He also promised to spend the night there, not without humor, revealing that he had already ordered a dish of thiou which he intended to taste in the evening. Wally Seck also thanked the mayor for the choice made on him.

Speaking on behalf of Thiessois artists, the artist Ma Sané welcomed this initiative.

On the program, a wide range of local artists from various musical backgrounds: variety, rap, reggae, dance and slam.

In the variety register, several artists are expected, notably Macoumba, Sasha, Ass Mbaye, Ndeye Sokhna Royal Band, Iba Ngom Pout, Mame Siny Sérère, Moussa Palo Mont-Rolland, Modou Mbaye (Ngaye artist), Cheikh Waly, Yacine Lam, Diarra Sen (Petit Galé), Madjiguène and Khadim Temps Thiès.

The rap scene will see the participation of Fire & Wizzy, Ben Lil, Lilka Boy, Xeusha and AMC.

On the reggae side, the public will be able to enjoy the performances of Mistik, Voices and Buur Sine.

In slam, Arona Jumeaux and Hadja “La Voix du Cœur” are announced.

Finally, dance will be represented by the Urban Art company and the X Dance Crew group.

MB. S. DIAKHATE