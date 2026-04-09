Pedophilia, misappropriation of minors and unnatural acts: a man arrested in Mbacké

An individual was arrested in Mbacké for serious acts of pedophilia, misappropriation of a minor and unnatural acts. According to a police note published on Saturday, he was arrested by the Mbacké Urban Police Station on March 25, 2026, and is currently placed in police custody.

On March 25, 2026, around midnight, elements of the Research Brigade (BR) of the Mbacké Urban Police Station, returning from patrol, arrested an individual for sexual misconduct.

“During their night shift, officers were informed that a suspect had allegedly lured a young boy into his room. “Immediately going to the scene, the investigators surprised the accused in flagrante delicto, while he was touching the minor,” reports the police.

In reality, according to the same source, the victim, who describes himself as an apprentice mechanic, is domiciled in the Garage Darou district in Touba. Taking advantage of this intervention, the investigators carried out a careful search of the accused’s room.

Narcotics seized at the scene

This operation led to the discovery and seizure of the following elements: a cone of Indian hemp and a bottle of cellulose product.

Furthermore, the note continues, the findings made at the scene revealed that the bed sheet, on which the two individuals had settled, presented whitish macules having the appearance of seminal fluid. The sheet as well as the narcotics were immediately placed under seal for the purposes of the technical expertise and the legal procedure.

When heard, the victim declared that she had been approached by the accused while she was walking near Elton station. The latter allegedly offered to buy shoes to lure him to his home.

“Once on the scene, the suspect undressed her before engaging in sexual touching of her person until she ejaculated. It was precisely at this moment that elements of the Research Brigade intervened,” we read in the document.

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Questioned about the facts, the accused admitted to having carried out sexual touching on the minor which resulted in ejaculation. However, he denies any anal penetration.

For the purposes of the investigation, the following seals were made: the stained bed sheet; a cone of Indian hemp and a bottle of cellulose product.

In accordance with procedure, the police indicate that the minor was taken to a hospital for a complete medical examination under cover of a requisition. As for the accused, he was placed in police custody on charges of: pedophilia, embezzlement of a minor, unnatural acts and possession of drugs for the purpose of use.

The victim, a minor on the run

Continuing investigations made it possible to establish the true identity of the victim. The investigation revealed that the young boy had initially given a false identity, presenting himself as an apprentice mechanic residing in the Garage Darou district in Touba.

In fact, details from the Mbacké Urban Police Station specify, the minor was on the run from his family home in Dakar. Without a fixed address between the localities of Touba and Mbacké since March 18, 2026, he found himself in a situation of great vulnerability. It was in these circumstances that the accused approached him in a gas station, before taking him to his room to abuse him.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our services and the cross-checking of wanted notices published on social networks, the father of the child was identified and contacted. The latter immediately presented himself at the Mbacké urban police station, where he formally recognized his son,” informs the Senegalese police.

Mariama DIEME