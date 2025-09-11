Rafa Benítez: “Salah is more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo”

. .

The former coach of Real Madrid and Liverpool, Rafa Benítez, revived the debate by believing that Mohamed Salah is a more complete player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked in a program broadcast on the YouTube channel Shoot for lovethe Spanish technician, however, nuanced his remarks, recognizing that the Portuguese striker remained a better finisher.

“Salah was constant for so many years. Ronaldo may be the best finisher, but Salah is more complete ”explained Benítez, quoted by the official Liverpool website. “In the end, I know where it will end (Ronaldo against Messi), so I will go here (with Salah). »»

By way of comparison, Mohamed Salah scored 323 goals and delivered 162 assists in 657 appearances in club and selection. Cristiano Ronaldo displays extraordinary statistics: 796 goals and 257 assists in 1,057 games.