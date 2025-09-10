Manchester City: The tile for Omar Marmoush before the shock against Man United

. .

Wounded Tuesday during the draw between Egypt and Burkina Faso (0-0) in the 2026 World Cup elimination, Omar Marmoush will miss the shock against Manchester United in the Premier League next Sunday, confirmed Manchester City in a press release.

New blow for Manchester City. Already deprived of several of its executives, blocked at the infirmary, the Mancunian club will also have to do without Omar Marmoush for the shock against Manchester United this Sunday. The Evytian striker is forfeited for this Mancunian derby due to an injury contracted in selection.

The 26 -year -old striker injured at the start of the game during the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Egypt and Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening. An embarrassment that should keep him away from the lawns for a few weeks, thus dismissing him from the matches of the fourth day of the Premier League.

“”The Manchester City FC confirms that Omar Marmoush was injured in the knee while he was in the national selection with Egypt. The City striker injured at the start of the match in the qualification match for the World Cup between Egypt and Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening. The first results of a scanner made in Egypt indicate that he will not be able to participate in the Manchester derby on Sunday. He will now return to Manchester to take other exams and start rehabilitation. Everyone in City wishes Omar a speedy recovery“Said the Cityzens press release.

In difficulty at the start of the season, Manchester City points to 13th place in the ranking with three points after three day of the championship. The foals of coach Pep Guardiola remain on two consecutive defeats, against Tottenham (0-2) and against Brighton (1-2).