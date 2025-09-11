Attack in Doha: Tunisia firmly condemns the attack

. .

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Tunisia expressed its firm condemnation of the Israeli attack aimed at Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Tunisia condemns with the greatest firmness this vile and treacherous attack against the brother’s brother of the Qatar, in flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions. »»

The ministry added that Tunisia “Reaffirms its full solidarity and support for Qatar in its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its national security and the protection of its citizens”while presenting “His sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this loose attack”.

Besides, Tunisia “Also reiterates his unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to recover their inalienable rights, in particular the right to establish a fully sovereign and independent state throughout the Palestinian territory, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital”.

Finally, the ministry underlined “The importance of concretizing a common vision of Arab security, considered as an essential strategic choice to deal with all the threats to peace, security and stability, not only in the region, but also in the whole world”.