Qualify Jo Paris 2024 (F): 23 black queens of Ghana to challenge Zambia

The Ghanaian selection has unveiled its list of players selected for the double confrontation against Zambia, in eliminatory of Jo Paris 2024. A group of 23 Black Queens with the midfielder of Charlton Athletic, Freda Ayisi.

Ghana plays its qualification next week for the final phase of the women’s football tournament at the Olympic Games 2024. The Black Queens face Zambia in double confrontation, counting for the last day of the playoffs. The first leg is scheduled for February 23 at the ACTRA sports stadium.

For this decisive duel, the selector of Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, unveiled her list of players selected this Thursday. In this group, we note the presence of the midfielder of Charlton Athletic, Freda Ayisi. Called to replace Cynthia Konlan FindiiB, injured, Victoria Antwi Adjei signs her return to the group.

The list of black queens of Ghana:

Philomena Abaka

Grace Acheampong

Anasthesia Achiaa

Susan Ama Duah

Victoria Antiwi Agyei

Grace Asantewaa

GIFTY ASIFUAH

Freda Ayisi