Madagascar: The High Court of Justice confirms the re -election of Andry Rajoelina

The High Court of Justice of Madagascar confirmed this Friday, the victory of the outgoing president, Andry Rajoelina, in the first round of the presidential election on November 16. Re-elected, Andry Rajoelina, therefore left for the continuity of the presidential action at the head of this island off the coast of the southeast coast of Africa.

49 years old, President Andry Rajoelina was re -elected at the head of Madagascar. The country’s court of justice confirmed this re -election with almost 59% of the votes, as announced last Saturday by the electoral commission, and a participation more than 46%, down compared to the 2018 election.

Another imposing decision of the Court is the rejection of the appeals brought by the opposition for the cancellation of the ballot. “The Malagasy people have chosen the path of continuity, serenity and stability”congratulated Mr. Rajoelina after the announcement of the results on Saturday.