Equatorial Guinea: the president breaks his bank for his players after the spanking inflicted on Côte d’Ivoire

The Equato-Guinean President, Theodoro Obiang Nguema, decided to offer a small fortune to the Nzalang Nacional after his demonstration of force against Côte d’Ivoire (4-0), Monday evening, during the 3rd day of hen A at CAN 2023.

A victory celebrated by a whole people. Monday evening, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, the Equatorial Guinea inflicted a correction in Côte d’Ivoire. Against the Elephants in a meeting counting for the third day of group A, the Nazalang Nacional has established itself on the score of 4-0. A force demonstration of the coach Juan Micha coach who valued their ticket for the knockout stages of the CAN 2023 and end up at the top of their group.

On social networks and in the streets of Malabo and in the rest of the country, the Equato-Guineans celebrated this historic victory. The presidential family was not outdone, with President Theodoro Obiang Nguema who was particularly satisfied with the performance of his ambassadors. The 81 -year -old leader even decided to offer a new bonus of one million euros to the Nzalang Nacional for his feat.

“In addition to the participation bonus, for the right match played this afternoon against Côte d’Ivoire, I promise Nzalang Nacional a premium of a” million euros “. These are the national heroes “wrote the Equatorial Guinean President on social networks. An additional motivation for the band to Emilio Nsue which can now dream of its first continental title.