Qualify Jo 2024 (f): Zambia spreads Ghana and goes to the 4th round

Zambia validated its ticket for the 4th and last round of the female football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games, after its victory against Ghana, after a double epic confrontation (1-0, 3-3).

The Zambian female team, after a breathtaking match at the Levy Mwanawa stadium in Ndola, torn off its qualification for the fourth round of the playoffs. The players of Bruce Mwape, despite their close victory at Accra the previous week, met a tough Ghanaian team.

Barbra Banda opened the scoring to copper Queens in the 11th minute, but the Black Stars quickly responded with a goal from Gifty Assifuah in the 22nd minute, now the scoring equally until half-time.

Upon returning from the locker room, the Black Queens took the advantage thanks to Doris Boaduwaa in the 55th minute, but Zambia equalized shortly after with a goal from Kabange Mupopo in the 61st minute. Azumah Bugre then gave the advantage to the Black Queens in the 64th minute.

While the score seemed to announce extensions with an equality of 3-3, Barbra Banda sent an unstoppable free kick in the last seconds of regulation time, thus sealing the 4-3 victory of Copper Queens.

This remarkable performance sends the Zambaians to the fourth round of the playoffs, where they will face the winner of the match between Tunisia and Morocco.