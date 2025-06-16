Madagascar: the Gamane cyclone left 11 dead

The National Risk Management and Disaster Bureau reported on Thursday that eleven people lost their lives and more than 7,000 others were impacted by Cyclone Gamane, which struck Northeast Madagascar on Wednesday.

According to the director general of BNRGC, Elack Andriakaja, initially planned to touch the northeast coast of the E®le, the cyclone has deviated from its usual trajectory to reach Earth at the Vohémar district. The regions of Sava, Diana and Analanjirofo have undergone the heaviest consequences of the storm, with six deaths by drowning and five others caused by collapses of houses or falls of trees.

According to Mr. Andriakaja, the cyclone, almost motionless in its trajectory, caused considerable damage in the northern and northeast regions, resulting in infrastructure damage, cut roads and collapsed bridges, thus insulating populations. In response to this situation, President Andry Rajoelina has ordered rapid mobilization for rescue and evacuation operations, as well as the distribution of food aid to disaster victims.

In 2022, the Batsirai cyclone caused more than 130 deaths and enormous material damage to Madagascar.