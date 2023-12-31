Presidential election in the DRC: large and already contested victory for Félix Tshisekedi

The provisional results announced on December 31 by the Ceni confirm the victory of the outgoing president. Facing him, the opposition demands the cancellation of the vote and calls on the population to protest.

“Is elected provisionally, the candidate Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Thiolombo”, declared this December 31, 2023, Dénis Kadima, the president of the electoral commission, during a ceremony to publish the provisional results of the Congolese presidential election of December 20. Fatshi, as his supporters call him, obtained 73.34% of the votes, according to Mr. Kadima, in a vote which recorded a 43.23% participation rate.

Felix Tshisekedi is followed by Moïse Katumbi who comes second with 18.08% and Martin Fayulu, 3rd, with 5.33%.

More than 41 million registered voters were expected to vote in these elections, which were to be held on December 20 but which, due to numerous logistical hiccups, took place over several days. Few analysts, whether close to the majority, the opposition or the electoral commission, predicted in recent days a participation rate reaching the 50% mark. This was ultimately 43.23%.