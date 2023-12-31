CAN 2023: the official list of Zambia with Patson Daka

Zambia national coach Avram Grant unveiled this Saturday his list of 27 players selected for CAN 2023. Leicester striker Patson Daka is part of the group.

The Zambian Football Federation unveiled on Saturday evening the list of Chipolopolos selected by coach Avram Grant to take part in CAN 2023. The Israeli technician called on 27 players with the usual staff. This is particularly the case of Leicester striker Patson Daka and veteran Stoppila Sunzu, who plays for Cangzhou Mighty Lions Football Club in China.

In search of its second continental title, Zambia inherited Group F in the group stage, with the DRC, Morocco and Tanzania. The Chipolopolos start their campaign against the Leopards on January 17, 2024 at the San Pédro stadium. Before crossing swords with the Taifas Stars and the Atlas Lions, on the 21st and 24th of the same month. Note that the first two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

Zambia’s final list for CAN 2023

Guardians

Lawrence Mulenga

Francis Mwansa

Toaster Nsabata

Defenders

Sunzu Stoppila

Frankie Musonda

Benedict Chepeshi

Dominic Chanda

Tandi Mwape

Gift Mphande

Rodrick Kabwe

Zephaniah Phiri

Miguel Changa

Midfielders

Clatous Chama

Emmanuel Banda

Kings Kangwa

Kelvin Kapungu

Kelvin Kapamba

Benson Sakala

Rally Bwalya

Fredrick Mulambia

Lubambo Musonda

Edward Chilufya

Golden Mafweta

Attackers