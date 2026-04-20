Paul Sédar Ndiaye (author): “Modern marriage must no longer be the fusion of two halves, but the alliance of two whole beings” (Video)

In a world where humans tend towards the desecration of love and friendship, Paul Sédar Ndiaye shows us in his work entitled “The Balance of the Heart” that these two notions are not just a set of letters which naturally form simple words. They can be natural, pure, sincere and can resist all temptations whether they come from the Devil or simply from humans.

Also read: Paul Sédar Ndiaye, author “Equilibre du Cœur”: “Valentine’s Day has become the Black Friday of feelings”

Moreover, in this video, the author argues that being in the bonds of marriage today should no longer be the fusion of two halves, but the alliance of two whole beings. Thus, through his story in “The Balance of the Heart”, he returns in depth to the maxims of the philosopher Kocc Barma Fall which are the pillar of this work.

Mariama DIEME and Moustapha Djamil THIAM