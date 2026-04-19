Kédougou: The World Bank evaluates the Bafoundou aquaculture center

On a mission to support the implementation of the Natural Resources Management Project in Senegal (SENRM), a delegation from the World Bank carried out, on Wednesday April 8, 2026, a visit to the site of the Bafoundou aquaculture center, in the commune of Tomboronkoto (Kédougou region).

KEDOUGOU -Led by Arame Tall, project manager at the World Bank and head of mission, the delegation was able to see first-hand the progress of this structuring project, financed to the tune of 497 million FCFA. The visit took place in the presence of the SENRM Fisheries project coordinator, Dr Papa Namsa Keita, as well as the technical teams involved.

Established on an area of ​​2 hectares, the aquaculture center is dedicated to the breeding of Nile Tilapia and African catfish. It is part of a dynamic of strengthening the sustainable management of fisheries resources and creating economic opportunities for local populations.

On the ground, the mission also noted the effective start of market gardening activities for the benefit of people affected by the project (PAP), as part of the plan to restore livelihoods. A market garden area is currently being developed, with visible crops already.

“The activities started with support for market gardening while waiting for the construction of the aquaculture center. We have seen the effectiveness of growing okra, sweet potatoes and other varieties of vegetables. These are significant income gains for these communities and we congratulate the SENRM project for these great achievements,” said Arame Tall, World Bank project manager and head of mission.

Ultimately, the Bafoundou aquaculture center should produce up to 160 tonnes of fish per year and generate a turnover estimated at 240 million FCFA. The project also plans to create 290 direct jobs, thus contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

Present during the visit, the mayor of Tomboronkoto, Nfally Camara, expressed his satisfaction with the choice of his municipality to host this major project. “We are delighted with the choice of Tomboronkoto to house these investments. This project constitutes a real development opportunity for our populations, particularly in terms of jobs and the development of local resources,” he underlined.

Led by the Government of Senegal with financial support from the World Bank to the tune of 100 million US dollars (or more than 61 billion FCFA) over the period 2022-2028, the SENRM project aims to improve the management of natural resources and strengthen the economic resilience of targeted areas.

This support mission, which continues in the regions of Kédougou and Tambacounda, is part of the regular monitoring of project activities, particularly in its components linked to the productivity of the fishing sector and the sustainable management of ecosystems.

Amadou DIOP (Private correspondence)