Ziguinchor: a man arrested for sexual assault on a 2-year-old girl

In a note published on April 10, 2026, the Police tell us that the Yamatogne (Ziguinchor) station arrested an individual after the complaint from the mother of a two-year-old victim, for acts of sexual assault. The arrest took place on April 7, 2026.

“According to the statements of the complainant, collected in the minutes, the facts took place on April 6, 2026. Around 9 a.m., the accused, taking advantage of his proximity to the family, would have requested authorization to take the little girl to a nearby shop under the pretext of buying sweets there. The mother, worried about the prolonged duration of this absence, undertook research and located the suspect in the company of the child under a palaver tree located near the commercial establishment. After picking up her daughter, the complainant returned to her home,” the press release states.

This one to continue. “However, on the night of April 6 to 7, 2026, around 1 a.m., the victim was overcome by incessant crying, manifesting acute pain in his genital tract.” The police then decided to carry out additional examinations in a competent structure, and the medical certificate of expertise confirmed the presence of “recent traumatic lesions” and “superficial lesions on both sides”, thus corroborating the suspicions of sexual assault.

OBN