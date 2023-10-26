FIFA ranking October 2023: Benin climbs timidly, Morocco leader, the African top 20

This Thursday, October 26, 2023, FIFA unveiled its updated ranking of men’s national football teams. In Africa, Morocco retains its crown and Benin gains a place in the general score.

Despite a mixed Moroccan tour during the last international break, with a draw against Sierra Leone (1-1) and a defeat against Madagascar (1-2), Benin gained a place in the October FIFA rankings 2023 published this Thursday. The Cheetahs now occupy 93rd position (compared to 94 in the September ranking).

A small jump mainly due to the movement recorded in the table, a consequence of the 165 international matches played over the last month. Gernot Rohr’s foals, however, remain stuck in 20th place in Africa, far behind Morocco, leader on the continent.

The Atlas Lions retain their crown ahead of Senegal (2nd), Tunisia (3rd), Algeria (4th) and Egypt (5th). The semi-finalists of the last World Cup also maintain their 13th position in the general ranking, less than 100 points from the top 10 held by Craotia.

The African top 20: