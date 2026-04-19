Oyster farming women trained in first aid in Gandiol April 10, 2026

In Gandiol in the Saint-Louis department, around twenty women from oyster farming GIEs are taking part in training in water safety and first aid, as part of the FISH4ACP program.

From April 6 to 12, 2026, Gandiol is hosting a training session dedicated to safety in aquatic environments for the benefit of women in the oyster farming industry. Initiated by the FISH4ACP program, this activity aims to reduce the risk of accidents linked to the collection of oysters. “A study showed that 27% of GIEs have experienced at least one accident in recent years. It was therefore urgent to act,” explains Ami Collé Gaye, national administrator of the program. Supervised by ICD Africa and the National Fire Brigade, the training combines theory and practice: first aid actions, rescue techniques, swimming and awareness of dangers at sea.

Around twenty beneficiaries are taking part in this first session, with the ambition of becoming relays within their communities. “We prepare them to become ambassadors capable of transmitting these essential skills,” she emphasizes. Beyond security, this initiative is part of a global dynamic of modernization of the oyster sector in Senegal, supported since 2021 by the FAO, with the support of the European Union and German cooperation. The training will end with a public rescue demonstration, intended to raise awareness among local populations of lifesaving actions.