Alioune Dione calls for inclusive transformation April 10, 2026

The National Day of the Social and Solidarity Economy was officially launched by Minister Dr Alioune Dione. The ceremony, which was held this Thursday, April 9 at the headquarters of the National Confederation of Workers of Senegal (CNTS), was an opportunity for the Economic Interest Groups “Dem fou Sori” (go as far as possible, in French) and Computech Institute to receive a delegation of Turkish economic operators.

Promoting the social and solidarity economy as a lever for resilience and social inclusion: this is the objective sought by the “Dem fou Sori” GIE and Computech Institute through this initiative. The meeting focused on raising awareness among stakeholders, sharing experiences and promoting initiatives, both local and international.

Mame Cheikh Ndiaye, president of the GIE “Dem fou Sori”, praised the commitment of his collaborators, whom he describes as “real jambars” of the national economy. “The visit to Turkey enriched us considerably and allowed us to discover very advanced know-how, which could be very beneficial to us,” he rejoiced.

For his part, Mustapha Balta, head of the Turkish delegation, declared that this visit to Senegal marks a surge of partnership and solidarity with a brother people, with whom both religious and economic values ​​are shared. “As part of the strengthening of this partnership, a minister from Turkey will be in Dakar tomorrow to sign agreements with a view to consolidating cooperation between our two countries,” announced the president of the Konya Chamber of Commerce.

Minister Alioune Dione recalled that this day is marked by resilience, inclusion and innovation. He reaffirmed the State’s desire to make this sector a lever for job creation, a driver of women’s empowerment, a catalyst for initiatives led by youth and a pillar of local economic sovereignty.

“Today promotes local initiatives and the local economy. Each supported initiative represents a stabilized family, a young person integrated, an empowered woman and a strengthened community,” indicated the minister.

According to him, his department clearly aims to make the ESS a truly competitive and sustainable economic ecosystem. He also welcomed the presence of international partners, which encourages the sharing of experiences.

For Dr Alioune Dione, the ESS is not just a sector: it embodies a vision of a society where growth benefits everyone, where solidarity becomes an economic engine and where decent employment is a reality for every citizen.

Djibril NDIAYE